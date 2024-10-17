Fault repair may affect Sesaram’s computer system

An anomaly in the piping infrastructure of the cooling system of the Data Center, of the Regional Health Service (Sesaram), was detected today, and preparations are underway for the respective repair, scheduled for the end of the afternoon, at a time of least constraint for the Services, revealed Sesaram in a statement.

According to the same source, the computer system “is fully operational, however, as a preventive measure, if strictly necessary, it may be temporarily switched off at the end of the afternoon today [October 17], if the time for repair work so requires”.

Sesaram adds that the procedures are scheduled for 6:00 pm this Thursday, and will have an estimated duration of four hours, considering the intervention of both services: Equipment and Electromedicine Unit and Information Technology and Technology Unit.

From Jornal Madeira

