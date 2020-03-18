“In view of the“ State of Alert ”decreed by the Regional Government of Madeira, in compliance with the containment measures to reduce the risk of contamination and contagion of Covid-19, the management of the Horários do Funchal Group (Horários do Funchal, SA and Companhia dos Carros de São Gonçalo, SA) decided today to reinforce preventive measures.

Thus, the HF Group suspends the sale of tickets on board until March 31, starting at 2 pm today.

This exceptional measure aims to protect employees by preventing drivers from having contact with cash and payment transactions.

The company Horários do Funchal appeals to all passengers to proceed with the purchase of pre-purchased tickets, available at kiosks, stores and usual points of sale.

Horários do Funchal and Companhia dos Carros de São Gonçalo further recommends that passengers should only use public transport in cases of extreme need and, if they do, ensure a minimum distance of one meter in relation to other passengers and drivers, whether on the bus, either at the stop, and who choose empty seats, if any.

The Horários do Funchal Group will continue to ensure the necessary measures to ensure the safety of employees and passengers in the possible procedures for containment of Covid-19.

From JM