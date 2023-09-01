FUEL PRICES WILL REMAIN FROZEN FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK

For the fourth consecutive week, fuel prices will remain unchanged next Monday, according to the Regional Directorate of Economy and Land Transport.

Thus, between the 3rd and 10th of September, the price of 95 gasoline will remain at 1,719 euros per liter, road diesel will continue to cost 1,511 euros and colored diesel 1,150 euros.

Madeira continues with unchanged prices, after fuel prices reached the highest price of the year, in the week of August 14th to 20th.

With the pressure of high prices, the Regional Government decided to intervene the following week [August 21st to 27th] and held down prices, just as the JM moved first hand, lowering the tax on petroleum and energy products (ISP).

Since then, prices have remained frozen, unlike on the continent where values ​​continue to rise.

From Jornal Madeira

