Government invests 670 thousand euros in nursery with capacity for 75 thousand plants in Porto Santo

“It is an essential and important investment for the entire ecosystem of Porto Santo”, said today the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, during the visit to the improvement works of the Salões forest nursery, in Porto Santo.

Created in the 1960s to support the reforestation of this island, this space has now seen its production capacity increased. “We can have around 75 thousand plants here”, highlighted Albuquerque, noting that this project amounted to 670 thousand euros, 80% supported by PRODERAM.

With this renewed infrastructure, the Regional Government aims to “create, from the point of view of supplying forest and non-forest species to Porto Santo, total autonomy. In other words, endemic Madeiran [species] are reproduced here and are in the growth phase, also endemic to Porto Santo, in the sense that we have a response capacity, whether in reforestation or in what is necessary in structured terms for the island. ”, detailed the leader of the regional executive.

“It is a modern nursery that has the capacity to respond to the needs of the island”, he concluded.

The Salões forest nursery underwent extensive renovation, including: installation of an automated irrigation system and replacement of all the pipes that transport water from the irrigation tank to the nursery; improvement of the staircase and plots with opening of accesses inside; installation of a greenhouse and acclimatisation structures; construction of production support infrastructure, shed and a composting station; creation of a seeding area, planting area, pots and production of bare root plants; placement of fences and signs (information panels); improvement of the visitor support and reception center and creation of a multipurpose room; improvement of workspaces “to provide better conditions for workers”.

From Diário Notícias

