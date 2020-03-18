SESARAM informs that this morning, at 09: 55H, a fall in a structure caused only material damage to the work that is being carried out at the Hyperbaric Medicine unit.

“Due to the accident, two cars parked in the vicinity were hit. Both belong to employees assigned to this work.

At the time of the accident, three employees were inside the building who left through the emergency door, without any physical damage.

This work includes the installation of a protective awning that is being carried out with the Hyperbaric Medicine “, explains the statement.