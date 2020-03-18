A very nice offer from this group.

It is a difficult decision, but it is necessary at this time when the coronavirus threatens our life in society. The Café do Teatro Group, owner of more than 20 dining and leisure spaces in several counties, decided to temporarily close business.

As explained by Dário Silva, from Café do Teatro Group, it was decided to close all establishments this Wednesday and send the 140 employees home.

All the perishable goods that the Café do Teatro Group has in its possession, such as cheeses, cakes, juices, bread, fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, among other food products, will be offered to social charity institutions, says the businessman.

From Diário Notícias