The measures announced by Prime Minister António Costa, as part of the extension of the state of emergency in Portugal, will also apply in the Region. Confirmation was given to DIÁRIO by the office of the Representative of the Republic for the Autonomous Region of Madeira. Ireneu Barreto is the one who has the powers to implement the state of emergency in the Region.

As has been advanced throughout the afternoon, the new measures include the closure of airports and a ban on travel outside the municipality of residence, between 9 and 13 April.

Citizens who have to move between municipalities during those days, must be accompanied by a declaration issued by the employer. Otherwise, for example, a resident of Santa Cruz is prevented from going to Funchal.

The Public Security Police and the Republican National Guard will be responsible for monitoring compliance with these measures.

