The first confirmed case of covid-19 in Madeira was re-validated and, this Friday, it should have the results of the new tests, which will indicate if it is already recovered. The information was provided by Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASaúde, at the usual press conference to update data on covid-19 in the Region. It should be remembered that, this Thursday, there are no new cases in the Region , remaining in the 43 confirmed positive cases.

It should be noted that the first case of covid-19, in Madeira, was registered on 16 March, referring to a Dutch tourist, who was staying at the Quinta do Sol hotel, in Funchal.

Of the 43 positive cases, two remain hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. They are two adults, with stable clinical conditions. One of them is expected to be re-validated and tested again at covid-19 soon. The rest are being monitored at home or in hotel accommodation requested for this purpose by the Regional Government.

63% of the positive cases registered in the Region are female and 37% male. As for distribution by municipality, 4 are residents outside the Region, 18 in Funchal, 7 in Câmara de Lobos, 1 in Ribeira Brava, 7 in Ponta do Sol, 1 in Calheta, 3 in Santa Cruz and 2 in Porto Santo.

With regard to age groups, 5% of cases are children and young people aged between 0 and 19 years old, 51% between 20 and 59 years old and 44% over 60 years old.

According to Bruna Gouveia, since the 27th of February, there have been 257 suspected cases of covid-19 in the Region, 212 of which were negative. There are 717 people on active surveillance, including 4 health professionals. In addition to these people, 559 individuals are under self-surveillance.

With regard to the SRS24 health line, 109 calls were made in the last 24 hours, thus counting 5,024 contacts since the creation of this line.

From DN