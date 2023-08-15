Heat wave fills the natural pools of Porto Moniz

All over the island on the public holiday, the beaches were filled with bathers who took advantage of the holiday to spend a day at the beach.

In this ‘hot’ break, in which the maximum temperature recorded in the north of the island was 27.2 degrees in Porto Moniz, the county’s natural pools were an authentic “paradise” for many Madeirans and tourists, who chose this place for their “sunbathing” and refreshing dips.

In Funchal, the highest temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees, the beaches were also one of the most sought after by the population, as was the case of the Ponta Gorda Bathing Complex, which was also crowded with people .

As the yellow alert for hot temperatures will remain for a few more days, it is expected that the natural pools and other bathing spots in the Madeira archipelago will continue to be popular destinations for the thousands of people looking for a refuge from the heat.

