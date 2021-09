Friends of mine flew back yesterday to Heathrow with British Airways, and the queues at Heathrow were terrible.

It took 4 hours to get through, in a hot stuffy area, and they just didn’t care if you had elderly people or babies with you.

Nit sure if this is just a few days it might be like this with everyone returning to get the kids back to school and the end of summer holidays, but something to be aware of if flying into Heathrow.

Thanks to Ushi for the photos.