MADEIRA UNDER YELLOW WARNING DUE TO RAIN ON SOUTH COAST

The showers, locally strong and accompanied by thunderstorms, more likely in the southeastern part are valid between 2 pm and 4 pm today.

The Madeira archipelago will be from this Friday under yellow warning due to the forecast of rain, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunder, reveals the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

The yellow warning is issued by IPMA whenever there is a risk for certain activities depending on the weather situation and concerns the south coast of the island of Madeira.

I think the worse is almost over, but some pretty heavy rain in the last couple of hours.

This notice has now been updated and extended to 6pm.

Like this: Like Loading...