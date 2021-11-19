TAP GUARANTEES THAT IT WILL REACT TO RYANAIR’S ENTRY INTO MADEIRA

Sérgio Goncalves, PS deputy, considered today that the social subsidy model is responsible for the distortion of the market, recalling that it is liberalized and works in the logic of the price factor.

The congressman also questioned the president of the Executive Committee of TAP about the coming of Raynair to Madeira.

Christine Ourmières considered it positive that Madeirans have access to cheaper rates, not commenting on the model itself.

On the arrival of Ryanair, TAP will react with the weapons it has at its disposal, remembering that Ryanair has a history of abandoning routes, which does not happen with the Portuguese carrier.

