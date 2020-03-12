The government presented new recommendation, contingency and response measures to support citizens and companies in the face of the coronavirus.

Of the measures announced, we highlight:

. Schools will remain open until Easter break.

. The airport of Madeira will be subject to control on arrival, through temperature measurement and filling out a survey that covers 10,000 people per day. ANA and ANAC are already informed and the system will be set up by Monday

. Cruise ships and yachts are prevented from docking at the Port of Funchal and in the marinas until March 31, affecting 23 operations and 50 thousand people.

. Replenishment of goods is guaranteed. Therefore, the government calls for calm.

. Cristiano Ronaldo was controlled in Italy.