The rain is back, only in possibility, and the temperature will drop, albeit slightly. The day will be grayer too, anticipates the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, which foresees for today periods of very cloudy sky, possibility of light showers in the northern and highlands from the end of the afternoon, light to moderate wind (until 30 km / h) from the Northeast, blowing moderate to strong (30 to 40 km / h) at the eastern and western ends of the island of Madeira and highlands from the end of the afternoon and a small drop in temperature.

In Funchal the sky in general will be little cloudy and the wind will be weak, inferring to 15 km / h. Maximum temperature 22ºC, minimum 16ºC.

The next 3 days the forecast is for showers and boy the island needs it.