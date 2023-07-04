NAUTICAL STOP IN MADEIRA BROUGHT TOGETHER 27 VESSELS

Madeira received Monday evening a fleet of vessels that marked the 100th anniversary of Conor O’Brien’s crossing.

The Ilen, the 100-year-old lead ship of the Saoirse Rally is skippered by Conall Morrison and assisted by 14 crew members.

27 boats arrived in the Region, in a nautical parade that marked the centenary of Conor O’Brien’s crossing.

The event was organized by the Irish Cruising Club and had the support, upon arrival, of the Clube Naval do Funchal, as well as the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture and also the City Council of Funchal. The event celebrates the centenary of Conor O’Brien’s trip from Ireland to Madeira in 1923, at the beginning of his circumnavigation of the world, aboard his sailboat Saoirse.

From Jornal Madeira

I caught a few of the vessels passing yesterday.

