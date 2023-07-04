Price of houses for rent rose 18.5% in the second quarter in Madeira

According to Idealista’s quarterly rental report, house prices for rent in the Autonomous Region of Madeira rose 18.5% in the second quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter. A house for rent costs 13.1 per square meter (euros/m2) at the end of last month, taking into account the median value. As for the monthly variation, prices rose by 6.8%.

The municipality of Funchal shows an increase of 10.6% over the same period, now costing 13.3 euros per square meter. The monthly change was 4.3%.

At national level, housing for rent increased by 2.5% over the same period, standing at 14.5 euros/m2.

From Diário Notícias

