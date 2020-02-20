Today marks the 10th anniversary of the devastating floods in 2010, anyone on the island that week will remember well the events of that day and the lives lost.

A night of heavy rain leads to the terrible floods in Madeira with many places around the island affected, mainly along the south of the island with Funchal and Serra Agua, Ribeira Brava, and Caniço de Baixo being the worst affected.

These images below (before and after) show the torrent of water running down the valley of Serra de Água where many houses were swept away and many lives lost.

View my albums below of this event, some albums have 2-3 pages of photos.