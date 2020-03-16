Airport closed to all unless you have a boarding pass or security entry card.

Exceptions will be made for passengers requiring accompaniment, e.g., children, the elderly and / or people with walking difficulties;

Doors at the airport will be closed from 6pm, only the two doors opposite the walk way will be open on level 0 level 1.

ANA, the authority of Portugal’s airports, does not allow journalists to enter for reporting purposes at Madeira airport.

The JM reporting team, after identifying itself, was prevented from entering the space by PSP, who after contacting ANA explained that any journalistic activity would have to be submitted, via email, to ANA services.