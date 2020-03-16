Binter suspended the entire operation from Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport. The Spanish company with the concession of the public service on the Porto Santo line fails to ensure all flights that were scheduled to and from the airports in the Region. In practice, it suppresses daily connections with Porto Santo and also the regular operation between Madeira and the Canary Islands.

“The quarantine imposed on the crew does not allow us to transfer the plane from Madeira to Gran Canaria to carry out maintenance work with all security guarantees.

For this reason, we have to leave the plane in Gran Canaria, because if we return to Madeira, the plane must be stopped and the crews quarantined ”, justified the company.

The company assured DIÁRIO that “Binter wants to continue the operation, but the measures imposed by the Madeira region are preventing it for the time being”, he said.

Reservations are already blocked for all the company’s connections to and from Madeira.

From Diário Notícias