A 35-year-old French citizen has been missing since Wednesday on the island of Madeira, and a search operation is underway that began today, a PSP source told Lusa.

According to a source from the national command of the PSP, the searches began “immediately” this afternoon, right after the authorities were alerted by the French Embassy to the disappearance of the man, when he was “taking a walk”.

“He’s been missing since the 1st. They only informed us today, through the embassy. We are trying to locate him”, said the same source, adding that, in the searches, other entities are involved, such as the Civil Protection of Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira