A 35-year-old French citizen has been missing since Wednesday on the island of Madeira, and a search operation is underway that began today, a PSP source told Lusa.

According to a source from the national command of the PSP, the searches began “immediately” this afternoon, right after the authorities were alerted by the French Embassy to the disappearance of the man, when he was “taking a walk”.

“He’s been missing since the 1st. They only informed us today, through the embassy. We are trying to locate him”, said the same source, adding that, in the searches, other entities are involved, such as the Civil Protection of Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  Johnny

    This seems to happen in Madeira more now then before not only to tourists local people also go for a walk and never to been seen again?.

  maggie norman

    yes very strange! Why is it always Madeira i wonder. Maybe it´s deliberate and people commit suicide there as it is mountainous and therefore would be easy.

