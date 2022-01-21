FORTE LAUNCHES E-BOOK TO HELP BRIDES ORGANIZE THEIR WEDDING

Organizing a wedding can seem, from the outset, to be one of the most fun and exciting things you can do. But as a rule it is not like that, but if the event is not well planned and organized, it can even become a bad experience.

The wedding should be the best day of the bride and groom’s lives and it was to avoid possible negative experiences that Restaurante do Forte decided to launch a practical e-book divided into temporal steps that teach how to organize a successful wedding on its website.

This guide is mainly intended to help and facilitate the preparation of brides. There are 21 pages that can be downloaded by clicking here .

From Jornal Madeira

