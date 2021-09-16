It is 16 the number of new cases of positive contagion in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin issued this Saturday afternoon by the Regional Directorate of Health.These are 16 cases of local transmission.

With regard to recovered, the bulletin makes known the existence of 32 more, so that the accumulated now rises to 11,106.

There are now 178 active cases, of which 37 are imported cases and 141 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that five people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, four in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19, and 20 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.