The yellow warning for the south coast, north coast and Porto Santo was extended until 21:00 on the 6th (Monday) due to the persistence of hot weather.

Initially, the forecast was that the alert would be in effect until 9:00 pm today. However, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) communicated the extension of the alert due to the persistence of extremely high values ​​of the maximum temperature. Thus, the alert is valid until 21:00 on Monday for the south coast, north coast and Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira

