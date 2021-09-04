The yellow warning for the south coast, north coast and Porto Santo was extended until 21:00 on the 6th (Monday) due to the persistence of hot weather.
Initially, the forecast was that the alert would be in effect until 9:00 pm today. However, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) communicated the extension of the alert due to the persistence of extremely high values of the maximum temperature. Thus, the alert is valid until 21:00 on Monday for the south coast, north coast and Porto Santo.