After a weekend of summer where temperatures reached 30.1C on Saturday and 29.0C on Sunday, both recorded in Quinta Grande, we head for a more unsettled week.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, with the approach and passage of a low frontal system that should provide periods of persistent rain or showers, sometimes strong. The wintry scenario that should also be repeated on Friday, but before, on Thursday, the day promises to make you shiver with low air temperatures from a polar air mass.

The whole week looks unsettled, with the coldest day being felt on Thursday, temperatures will be below 20 degrees for the day and as low as 13 degrees for the night, and Tuesday and Friday are looking the wettest of the days at the moment.

Along with the rain and cold, the wind will pick up, bringing gusts up to 90kmh for the mountains and exposed regions, and strong sea agitation where waves can reach 7m on the North Coast, putting Madeira and Porto Santo under a yellow warning.