This Friday there are to account 21 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, so it now counts 10,417 confirmed cases of covid-19, since the beginning of the pandemic.

These are 8 imported cases, namely 2 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region, 1 from the United Kingdom, 1 from South Africa, 1 from France, 1 from Venezuela, 1 from Russia and 1 from Belarus, and 13 cases of local transmission.

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, today there are also 21 recovered cases, increasing to 236 active cases. Of these active cases 85 are imported and 151 are of local transmission.