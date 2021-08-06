A group of young people is undergoing isolation in a hotel in Porto Santo, as they are considered close contacts of a positive case registered yesterday.

This fact is causing some apprehension, since the group of young people, who are on vacation on the island, used to attend several establishments in the center of Vila Baleira.

The director of the health center indicated to JM that there are, at this time, two cases still under analysis, keeping, for now, the 15 cases advanced yesterday by the regional secretary of Health, also in statements to our Journal.

Rogério Correia, who also accumulates the functions of health delegate, stressed that these 15 cases translate into a “perfectly controlled number”, at a time when Porto Santo is home to around 30,000 people, he said.

From Jornal Madeira