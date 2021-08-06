  • Home
The Funchal Vaccination Center marks an open day for Janssen vaccinations on Sunday, August 8th.

All those aged 18 or over can attend, without an appointment, at the Vaccination Center at Madeira Tecnopolo. Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

