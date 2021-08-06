SUNDAY IS OPEN DAY IN FUNCHAL FOR JANSSEN VACCINESTobi Hughes6th August 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 1 The Funchal Vaccination Center marks an open day for Janssen vaccinations on Sunday, August 8th. All those aged 18 or over can attend, without an appointment, at the Vaccination Center at Madeira Tecnopolo. Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related