As night fell, the party gained people, life, smell and flavor in São Martinho.

Food and drink stalls, set up near the church, serve roasted cod, the typical skewers (which match all festivities), among other delicacies.

The photo report and the video give us an idea of ​​the atmosphere that is lived on this eve of São Martinho, in the parish of the municipality of Funchal that honors the saint.

