The new artistic mural entitled “Planet A” was inaugurated yesterday in Câmara de Lobos Bay. The work was created by the cultural collective Teatro Metaphora and reinforces the message of sustainability and protection of the planet, in one of the most emblematic areas of Madeira.

This mural joins other artistic initiatives of the association, known for using recycled materials and promoting environmental awareness through urban art.

