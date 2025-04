Due to national mourning for the death of Pope Francis, the President of the Regional Government cancelled the official opening of Expo Tropical, which takes place between today and Sunday in the Cais 8 area, in Funchal.

Due to national mourning, official events were cancelled, explained Eduardo Rodrigues, president of the Casa do Povo de Santa Maria Maior, the event’s organizer.

From Diário Notícias

