Man arrested in Funchal after threatening 4 women with kitchen knives

An individual was arrested this afternoon by the Public Security Police, at Rua Dr. Fernão Ornelas, in Funchal, after having threatened four women with two bladed weapons.

According to the DIÁRIO, the man went to the esplanade where this group of ladies was sitting, put a knife to the neck of one of them and demanded money.

“He said he was going to kill us all. At first I didn’t even have a reaction, but then there were two agents who were at the beginning of the street and who realized it and came to help us right away”, said one of the victims who was quite scared of what happened.

The individual was arrested and transported to the Public Security Police Station.

