MADEIRA HOSTS EVENT WITH 20 FERRARI CARS

Madeirans will attend, from Friday to Tuesday, an unprecedented show in the Region with around 20 top Ferrari vehicles touring our roads. The initiative is from the ‘Ferrari Owners Clube Portugal’ and has the support of the APM and the City Council of Funchal.

The Italian brand will travel from Funchal to Cabo Girão, from Ribeira Brava to Paul da Serra, from Ponta do Pargo to Calheta, from Encumeada to Santana, passing through Ponta Delgada and São Vicente, Faial and Terreiro da Luta. And they will be on display at Largo do Município and Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal and in the center of Calheta. There will also be time for visits to Machico, Porto da Cruz and Santo da Serra.

The program convinced about two dozen elements of the ‘Ferrari Owners’ Club Portugal’, including the owner of the only LaFerrari model currently in Portugal.

The information released by the organizing club shows that the main supporter of the visit is the Socicorreia group and includes partnerships with the Regional Government, the City Council of Funchal, the Sousa group, the Savoy Signature group and the Club Sports Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira

