A big thank you.

The Friends of 4 Patinhas Sao Vicente would like to thank the many supporters, most anonymous , that responded in kind to a Facebook plea for donations of much needed cat and dog foods. Over 200+ kilos were donated.

Since we cannot extend a personal thank you to all who participated, Madeira Island News seems to be the best public forum to extend our heartfelt appreciation on behalf of those who have no words.

The friends of 4 Patinhas is a 100% volunteer Registered Association that neuters, feeds, fosters and provides emergency care ( When the necessary funds are available) to the homeless, abused, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs in the Sao Vicente villages.

Again, Thank You

Gerald James Harmyk, Vice President

I personally would also like to add, I have cat and dog food also from all those that have brought me coffee so far this year.

I have about 70kg of dry and wet food, and I hope to get it to São Vicente soon. Also have helped a few people my side of the island with food, who have helped rescue some cats. 😊🤗😊

