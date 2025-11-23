Quinta Magnolia Gardens Lunchtime meet up

Thanks to Ruth Homer for this invite to all.

Christmas can often be a difficult, emotive or lonely time for many who have lost a partner, irrespective of age or nationality.

Would you like to join us at the cafe by the courts in Quinta Magnolia gardens at lunchtime for a coffee or beer and maybe a sandwich on Monday 15th December?

Everyone and anyone is welcome to enjoy some company in this low-key and friendly gathering starting from 12 noon.

It would be useful but not essential if you could let me know by email:madeiratogether@gmail.com if you are coming so that I can arrange table space with the cafe.

We look forward to meeting you.

