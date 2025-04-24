PSP confirms seizure of eight noisy motorbikes in inspection operation

About time for this, as its a problem in many residential areas, however, we must implement more frequent enforcement, including bike confiscation and license suspension for a minimum of six months.

The PSP-Madeira Regional Command released, in a statement released early this afternoon, some information about the operation carried out last night on the expressway, in which 25 motorcycles were inspected, and 9 violations of the Highway Code were detected, all of them related to noise production and changes in characteristics. 8 motorcycles were seized for circulating on public roads with altered exhausts (removal of the noise attenuator, with the technical term ‘DB Killer’), which caused noise above the established legal limits.

According to the PSP note, this operation was carried out in partnership with the Institute of Mobility and Transport (IMT) and focused on two-wheeled motor vehicles. This action is part of the PSP’s operational objectives, in the context of preventing road accidents, especially focused on monitoring this type of vehicle, given the physical consequences they can cause to their occupants in the event of a road accident.

In parallel with this action, the drivers of these vehicles were made aware by the IMT of the consequences of speeding and the importance of using passive safety equipment to mitigate the physical effects of road accidents.

The PSP Regional Command recalls that in 2024, 392 accidents involving motorcycles/mopeds were recorded, resulting in 311 minor injuries, 83 serious injuries and 6 fatalities (half of the victims recorded in the year). In 2025, up to March 31, 84 accidents were recorded, with 60 minor injuries, 8 serious injuries and 2 deaths.

