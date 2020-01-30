The cleaning work on the escarpment overlooking the Ponta do Sol tunnel ended this afternoon. According to a note published by the Regional Government of Madeira, the road is already open, and users can already move without restrictions between the roundabout of Tabua and the roundabout of Ponta do Sol.

The intervention on the escarpment overlooking the Ponta do Sol tunnel would end this Thursday, although it was initially expected to happen earlier this week.

As reported at the time from the Office of the Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, “there was a need to reschedule the work”, so the tunnel was open Monday and continued until Wednesday.

Today, the rock workers returned to work at the site, and cleaning the escarpment was completed this afternoon.

From Jornal Madeira