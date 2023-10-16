Pedestrian trails in municipalities affected by the fires reopened

Most of the classified walking routes in the municipalities of Calheta and Porto Moniz have now reopened.

Information provided by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation shows that only the Caminho Real do Paul do Mar (PR 19), in Prazeres, and Levada do Moinho (PR 7), between the parishes of Porto Moniz, remain closed. and Achadas da Cruz. These two trails were severely affected by the fires in recent days.

The routes in the Rabaçal area and also in Fanal are now open, namely Levada das 25 Fontes (PR 6), Levada do Risco (PR 6.1), Levada do Alecrim (PR 6.2), Vereda da Lagoa do Vento (PR 6.3), Vereda do Fanal (PR 13) and Levada dos Cedros (PR 14).

The classified route of the Caminho Real da Encumeada (PR 1.3), in the municipalities of Câmara de Lobos and Ribeira Brava, has also been reopened.

In addition to these, there are trails that, although not classified and marked, are very popular with tourists and locals and that remain closed, some of them affected by the flames in recent days. This is the case of Levada da Ribeira da Janela and Vereda do Galhano or Levada do Brasileiro, in the municipality of Porto Moniz.

In Calheta, walking on Levada Nova is not recommended, especially in the parishes of Prazeres and Achadas da Cruz; on the trail in the Capela da Boa Morte area, in Ponta do Pargo; on the access paths to Calhau do Pesqueiro ; on the Vereda between Prazeres and Maloeira, below the Jardim Atlântico hotel; among other trails that are very popular for alternative walks.

Like this: Like Loading...