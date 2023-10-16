Fight the Laurisilva Forest Fire

Thanks to Marc Folcher, a tourist here on holiday, who sent me this message and videos taken yesterday.

Hopefully all is under control but with the strong winds we have today, Fires could reignite easily.

A devastating fire has broken out in madeira’s Laurisilva forest above Ribeira da Janela. The UNESCO-protected site is of exceptional ecological importance. While the authorities have been quick to deploy firefighters to protect nearby houses, the fire continues to spread unabated within the UNESCO site, endangering this invaluable natural treasure.

I have attached a link to a video that illustrates the gravity of the situation in the Laurisilva It was taken today Sunday 15 October around 15h. In the video, a helicopter can be seen struggling in its efforts to contain the fire. This inefficiency in combatting the blaze is alarming, and it underscores the urgency of the matter.

I implore you to share this video to raise awareness among the public and to emphasize the necessity of swift and effective action. It’s crucial that the public is informed and understands the need for more decisive measures to be taken to preserve this unique and irreplaceable ecosystem.

