Relights in Porto Moniz require reinforcement of resources

This Monday there were already several relights in the high areas of Porto Moniz, which required a reinforcement of resources.

Emanuel Câmara told DIÁRIO that for now there are no homes at risk, but he was very concerned about the situation, as the weather is not favorable and the wind has been blowing quite intensely.

The Mayor of Porto Moniz also said that due to this situation the helicopter mission had to be aborted.

Furthermore, he once again admitted that he fears that the Galhano fire could reach other proportions, reaching the Fanal forest.

From Diário Notícias

