Yellow warnings for winds up to 95km/h and waves up to 4.5 meters

A change is beginning to start with the weather, but the island still remains on yellow warning on south coast for temperatures above 25°, and orange warning for the north coast and Porto Santo.

Due to the persistence of very hot weather for practically the entire Madeira archipelago in recent weeks, which resulted in an orange warning for many days, the first signs of Autumn arrive: wind, a lot of wind, to the point where the IPMA has issued a yellow warning for the sea agitation and also for the wind.

According to the most recent update, made at 3am this morning, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere points to the end of the orange warning on the south coast of Madeira, which remains with a yellow warning for hot weather until 6pm.

However, the orange warning remains in place for the North coast and the island of Porto Santo until 6 pm today, Monday, October 16th. The new feature is the yellow warning for maritime unrest in the coastal areas of northern Madeira and the neighboring island Porto Santo from 9pm until 9am tomorrow, October 17th.

IPMA says that the waves will come from the northwest and be 4 to 4.5 meters high.

In mountainous regions, which are under a yellow warning for hot weather until 6pm today, before that a yellow warning for wind comes into effect, between 12pm and 6pm, with a west wind with gusts up to 95 km/hour.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...