The dates on which the PSP radars will be on surveillance on the roads of Madeira, during the month of May, are already known.

According to the schedule posted on the PSP website, Monday, the 3rd, starting at 7:00 am, Estrada Regional 227, n.º 33 (Tabua) – Ribeira Brava will be under surveillance by the authorities.

Throughout the month the radars will operate on the following dates, times and locations:

06 / May / 21 07H30 Av. Dr. Mário Soares – Funchal Municipality

11 / May / 21 14H00 VR1 – Viaduto das Neves – Funchal

17 / May / 21 2:00 pm Estrada da Fundoa – Funchal Municipality

19 / May / 21 14H00 Airport Road – Mãe de Deus – Caniço – Santa Cruz

24 / May / 21 07H30 Estrada Monumental – Funchal Municipality

26 / may / 21 17H00 VE1 – Cortado Tunnel / VE1 Moinhos – Faial – Santana

28 / May / 21 19H00 VR1 – Câmara de Lobos.