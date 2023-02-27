CAPTAINCY OF FUNCHAL ISSUES WARNING OF STRONG SEA UNREST FOR MADEIRA

The captaincy of the Port of Funchal today issued a warning of strong sea unrest for Madeira, in force until Tuesday, recommending owners and shipowners to adopt precautionary measures to guarantee the safety of vessels.

The warning based on forecasts by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) on the general weather situation (wind and sea) is in effect until 06:00 on Tuesday.

The regional maritime authority indicates that the swell will be around 4.5 meters on the north coast and four meters on the southern part.

As for the wind, it will blow “slight to moderate, becoming from the north quadrant weak to fair from the end of the afternoon.

