LANDSLIDE AT EIRA DO SERRADO: BUSINESSWOMAN REPORTS FRIGHT SHE GOT (WITH VIDEO)

The Estrada da Eira do Serrado was impassable for some time this morning.

A businesswoman told Jornal Madeira what happened when she was traveling alone towards her business.

Two landslides that occurred this morning left the Estrada da Eira do Serrado impassable, heading to Curral das Freiras. The businesswoman, who has a small business, revealed to JM that she was almost hit by the collapse, when she was making the trip alone to Eira do Serrado, around 7:45 am this Sunday.

Watch the video here

The road was reopened later in the afternoon, however, the zone is still partially restricted to circulation for safety reasons for motorists, all because of some instability of the small rockface.

While the weather remains unstable, that area is passable, but with some restrictions in the right lane, in the Santo António-Eira do Serrado direction.

