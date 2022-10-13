Digital Nomads Give Gift to São João de Deus

During the pandemic, digital nomads from all around the world discovered Madeira. Suddenly Madeira became a top place to work and live. More and more, international people are settling in Madeira.

What started as an initiative by the Government of Madeira and Startup Madeira, still continues to be a huge success. And so, during the digital nomads movement and at the beginning of Madeira’s digital transformation, Madeira Friends was born.

Founded by Luis and Marelin, the social project was created with the mission to integrate and connect both digital nomads, international people and the locals of Madeira. The pillars of the project are: 1. Fitness & well-being; 2. Givers, not takers and 3. Art, culture & innovation.

In addition to outdoor activities related to fitness and well-being, the project has also undertaken several social responsibility and giving-back initiatives such as helping animals, children, Ukrainian refugees, amongst others.

During their 1+ year of existence, they have been involved with countless events such as workshops in schools, networking hangouts, hackathons, raising money for charities, art set-ups, pool parties, sunsets, trips, to name but a few.

The project is growing rapidly and its social and economic impact on the region is already very noticeable. Their members are digital nomads, remote workers, expats, entrepreneurs, freelancers, artists, locals and many more.