MADEIRA AMONG THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER DESTINATIONS BY EUROPEANS AND PORTUGUESE FOR HOLIDAYS IN AUGUST 2023

Lisbon, Porto, Faro and Madeira are the most sought after destinations by Europeans and Portuguese for their holidays in August 2023.

In this August 2023, according to a note sent to the newsroom citing data from www.jetcost.pt, travel searches in August are already 37% higher than in the same month of 2019 and 14% higher than in August last year .

The same note states that a good part of Europeans who decided to travel during the August 2023 holidays have Portugal as their destination, with Portugal being the third most popular country on Jetcost to spend the August holidays, after Spain and Italy.

“Jetcost.pt regularly analyzes real queries through its website and thus can obtain very reliable data, as they are real queries and not surveys. The data it analyses, the results of the search for flights during the month of August 2023 indicate that, a large majority opted for the country’s capital, Lisbon, whose attractions continue to enchant European tourists, especially Italians and Germans, as it occupies the first position in terms of your searches and for the Spanish, Dutch, French and British, it is the second most searched. The Portuguese seem to agree with the Europeans and also choose it in the first place to spend a few days of leisure and rest”, he says.

Porto, according to the same analysis, is the most sought after city by French and Spanish travelers, the second by Germans and the third by Italians, British and Dutch.

Faro, the gateway to the Algarve, is the destination for those looking for sun, it is the most requested by the English and Dutch, the third by the French and Germans, the fourth by the Italians and the fifth by the Spaniards.

“As for the islands, Madeira seems to be preferred by European tourists, as it is the second to be chosen by the Italians, in third place by the Spaniards and in fourth place by the French, English, Germans and Dutch. It is also the third most sought after by the Portuguese”, he notes.

Porto Santo ranks sixth among the preferences of French, British, German and Italian tourists and seventh among Spanish and Dutch tourists. For the Portuguese, it occupies the 17th place.

On the other hand, in the Azores Islands, the island of São Miguel occupies the fourth place in terms of preference of the Spaniards, the fifth of the French, British, Germans and Italians and the seventh of the Dutch, followed by Terceira, chosen in the sixth position for Spanish and Dutch and the seventh position for French, British and Italians and the ninth for Germans. On the other hand, São Miguel and Terceira are also highly desired by the Portuguese and occupy the position number 5 and 18, respectively.

The islands of Pico, Faial, Flores, Santa Maria, Corvo, São Jorge and Graciosa are also among the preferences of European tourists for the August holidays.

“In addition to Portuguese cities, summer sun and beach destinations, along with the capitals and large cities of the main European countries, are the destinations that occupy the best positions on the list: Palma de Mallorca (4), Paris (6), Barcelona (7), Madrid (10), Ibiza (11), Malta (12), Rome (14), Alicante (15), Athens (16), Amsterdam (19), Menorca (20), Amsterdam (16), Gran Canaria (21), London (22), Malaga (23) and Tenerife (25). Those who opted for long-distance destinations opted for cities where Portuguese is spoken, such as São Paulo, which occupies the 8th position, Cape Verde 13th, São Tomé 22nd and Rio de Janeiro 24th”, he says.

It should be noted that Jetcost is a travel search engine that allows users to search and compare prices for flights, hotels and rental cars.

From Jornal Madeira

