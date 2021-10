The cruise ship ‘Hanseatic Inspiration’ docked at pier 6 in the Port of Funchal early this morning – around 7:30 am local time.

Thus framing the bay of the Madeiran capital, alongside the ‘Queen Elizabeth’, which spent the night in the Region and will set sail today at 3:30 pm bound for Tenerife. Not midnight as originally planned on the Port Funchal website.

The ‘Hanseatic Inspiration’ will say goodbye to Funchal at 22:00 this Saturday.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...