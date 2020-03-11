The road to Boca da Corrida is closed.

The fire approached the slope to the side of Curral das Freiras and is already descending to the south.

I have just taken these photos and it looks like another large fire has started. The smoke can be seen from all of Funchal and beyond.

Parts of the island are under extreme drought conditions, especially on the south of the island including Funchal but also Pico do Areeiro. There has been no rain for the whole winter, and soon we will start heading towards summer.