Madeira once again registered a decrease in the daily cases of covid-19. In fact, according to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS), there are today reporting four new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, all of them locally transmitted. RAM now counts 11,599 confirmed cases of covid-19.

This Monday, September 19, there are also 22 more recovered cases to report, bringing the total of recovered to 11,419.

The archipelago maintains, to date, a total of 75 deaths associated with the disease.

Altogether, there are 105 active cases, of which 32 are imported cases and 73 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that four people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, none of them in intensive care. Another 30 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias