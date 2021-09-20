The attacks took place this afternoon, in an apartment located in Figueirinhas.

The Public Security Police (PSP) is investigating the attacks on a 45-year-old woman on Monday by a family member, allegedly her father-in-law, as she revealed to relief teams and authorities. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they did not want to believe in the seriousness of some injuries, which showed the barbaric aggressions carried out in a context of domestic violence in a residence in Figueirinhas, in Caniço.

The woman had a severe bruise on her face, pain in the abdomen area and a suspected fracture in her arm. She was rescued by Firefighters Sapadores from Santa Cruz and transported to the hospital, where she was admitted to the emergency department.

From Jornal Madeira