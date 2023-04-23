Ferraris fill São Vicente

The Ferrari rally, which is taking place in Madeira, made a stop in São Vicente. The 22 vehicles are delighting locals and tourists alike, as they have been touring the island since yesterday.

In a video captured in the early afternoon, it is possible to see the movement next to the vehicles. This was a stop to regroup the bolides, which continue along the north coast, on the ER, to Santana, with a stop for a typical regional lunch at the emblematic Quinta do Furão. In the middle of the afternoon the engines of the iconic Italian brand start to ‘rumble’ again on the way back to Funchal.

